Geekwire: Banner day for Little Rock, Ark., as city flies ‘no thanks' message to Amazon over Seattle

The group Love, Little Rock flew a banner over Seattle directing people to a website with its letter to Amazon. (Twitter Photo / @jeremypbeasley )

The city of Little Rock, Ark., has plenty of love, but none for Amazon.

A group called Love, Little Rock flew a banner over Seattle on Monday letting the tech giant know that it wasn’t interested in being one of the 238 places that submitted a proposal to be home to the company’s second headquarters.

“Hey Amazon. It’s not you. It’s us,” read the message towed behind a small plane, visible in photographs on social media. A website URL on the banner offered more clues about what was up at lovelittlerock.org.

