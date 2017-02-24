GeekWire: Apple expanding its Seattle engineering center

Apple, which already occupies two floors in Seattle’s Two Union Square, plans to expand into additional floors in the downtown skyscraper. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)

Apple plans to significantly expand its engineering operations in Seattle — further establishing the satellite office as a hub for developing future artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for products such as the iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch and other Apple devices and services.

The company, legendary for its secrecy, shared new details about its Seattle operations and ambitions in advance of the University of Washington’s announcement this morning of a new $1 million endowed professorship in artificial intelligence and machine learning, made possible by Apple’s acquisition of Seattle startup Turi last year. Apple is seeking deeper connections with the UW and others in the community as it continues to build its presence in the city.

