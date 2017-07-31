Amazon is inviting property managers to apply to install Hub delivery lockers in their lobbies. Photo: Screenshot / YouTube.

Amazon is expanding its delivery locker concept into apartment lobbies, with a twist: the new lockers will accept packages not just from Amazon but from any sender, shipped via any carrier, according to the company.

The new initiative, called Hub, is a notable expansion of Amazon’s delivery infrastructure beyond its own e-commerce operations. Amazon’s existing Lockers, which launched six years ago, were designed as an alternative to receiving packages from Amazon at home or work.

With the Hub rollout, the company is broadening the concept to let people receive packages from friends and family, competing retailers or anyone else. The move could make Amazon a much bigger rival to retail mailbox stores and existing package lockers. It could also give the Seattle-based tech giant access to a trove of new shipping and customer data that provide a competitive edge.

Read the full article on GeekWire.

Copyright 2017 GeekWire