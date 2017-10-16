Geekwire: Amazon will move into Macy's building in landmark Seattle real estate deal

The downtown Seattle Macy’s building where several floors are being renovated into office space. (300 Pine Photo)

For 88 years, the historic structure at 300 Pine St. has been the epicenter of retail in Seattle, first as the home to The Bon Marché and later Macy’s. Now Amazon has ensured that it will continue into the next generation of retail, leasing a big chunk of office space in the building.

Amazon confirmed Monday that it has leased six floors of office space above the downtown Seattle Macy’s store. The company expects to move into the building around late summer 2018.

Starwood Capital Group owns the office space in the building. Initially, Starwood’s space encompassed four floors totaling about 312,000 square feet. But Starwood picked up two more floors last month, bringing the footprint to more than 475,000 square feet. At the time, Starwood didn’t say why it scooped up the extra space, but it appears that it was necessary to satisfy Amazon’s needs.

