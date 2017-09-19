KING
Geekwire: Amazon turns down cactus gift from Arizona and donates 21-foot-tall saguaro to Desert Muse

Kurt Schlosser , KING 12:19 PM. PDT September 19, 2017

The company we turn to when we need a gift shipped across the country in a hurry doesn’t accepts gifts shipped across the country in a hurry.

Amazon turned down a 21-foot-tall saguaro cactus on Tuesday that was being sent to CEO Jeff Bezos as an incentive to consider Tucson, Ariz., as a possible location for the tech giant’s second headquarters. Sun Corridor Inc., the economic development group for the desert region, was behind the stunt last week.

A tweet from the Amazon News feed said that the iconic desert plant (valued at around $2,000) was being donated to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson.

