Geekwire: Amazon turns down cactus gift from Arizona and donates 21-foot-tall saguaro to Desert Muse

A large saguaro cactus is loaded onto a truck in Tucson, Ariz., on Sept. 13, destined for Seattle. (Sun Corridor Inc. Photo)

The company we turn to when we need a gift shipped across the country in a hurry doesn’t accepts gifts shipped across the country in a hurry.

Amazon turned down a 21-foot-tall saguaro cactus on Tuesday that was being sent to CEO Jeff Bezos as an incentive to consider Tucson, Ariz., as a possible location for the tech giant’s second headquarters. Sun Corridor Inc., the economic development group for the desert region, was behind the stunt last week.

A tweet from the Amazon News feed said that the iconic desert plant (valued at around $2,000) was being donated to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson.

Read more at Geekwire.

© 2017 KING-TV