GeekWire: Amazon scoops up another downtown Seattle office building

KING 2:08 PM. PST March 10, 2017

SEATTLE – Amazon has signed a lease for another downtown Seattle office space, a sign the company intends to keep growing.

This time around, Amazon has taken Tilt49, a 306,000-square-foot office building under construction at 1812 Boren Ave. in the Denny Triangle neighborhood, just a few blocks from the new campus. The site is also only a block from another recently-leased Amazon building, Midtown 21.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed the lease for the entire office building and said employees will move in early 2018.

Read the full article on GeekWire.com.

