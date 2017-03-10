GeekWire: Amazon scoops up another downtown Seattle office building

A rendering of the Tilt49 office project and the adjoining AMLI Arc apartment tower. Photo: ZGF Architects Rendering

SEATTLE – Amazon has signed a lease for another downtown Seattle office space, a sign the company intends to keep growing.

This time around, Amazon has taken Tilt49, a 306,000-square-foot office building under construction at 1812 Boren Ave. in the Denny Triangle neighborhood, just a few blocks from the new campus. The site is also only a block from another recently-leased Amazon building, Midtown 21.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed the lease for the entire office building and said employees will move in early 2018.

Read the full article on GeekWire.com.

Copyright 2017 KING