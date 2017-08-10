GeekWire: Amazon looks to challenge Ticketmaster

(Credit: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports Images)

Another day, another new business vertical Amazon is aiming to disrupt.

The Seattle tech giant is looking to partner with U.S. arena owners as a way to sell event tickets, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The move would put Amazon in direct competition with Ticketmaster, the industry giant that controls much of the ticketing market in the U.S.

Amazon already launched a ticketing service called Amazon Tickets in the U.K. two years ago and now it appears that business may be gearing up for more growth. Amazon has several job postings for Amazon Tickets which note “rapid expansion.”

