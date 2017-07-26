GeekWire: Amazon hiring another 50K fulfillment employees

Amazon needs more workers.

The Seattle tech giant announced today that it plans to hire another 50,000 employees across its U.S. fulfillment network. About 80 percent of those openings are for full-time roles, with another 10,000 part-time jobs at the company’s sortation centers.

Amazon will host its first-ever “Amazon Jobs Day” on Aug. 2 at 10 of its fulfillment centers where interested folks can learn more about the job opportunities. The company will make thousands of job offers that day to people who apply on-site.

Amazon said in January that it planned to add another 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. by mid-2018. The growth would push Amazon’s U.S. workforce to more than 280,000 people.

