GeekWire: Amazon Alexa and Echo chief Mike George is leaving after nearly two decades

Mike George, the Amazon vice president who oversaw two of the company’s most successful products — the Alexa virtual assistant and Echo smart devices — is leaving after nearly two decades with the Seattle-based tech giant.

George’s LinkedIn profile now lists him as “retired” with one of the nerdiest farewell messages ever: a long post in binary code that translates to, “Retired from Amazon after ~20 years. Loved every minute. Not checking out, just changing the game :-)”

George will be replaced as the Echo and Alexa chief by Tom Taylor, a senior vice president who has been running the Amazon Payments and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) businesses. George also ran the Amazon Appstore, but that part of the business has been shifted to Amazon’s Devices & Services organization, under senior vice president Dave Limp.

