GeekWire: Aerial photos: Construction begins on Google's massive Seattle campus in Amazon's backyard

These two blocks will be home to Google’s new Seattle campus. (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

Crews have started work on Google’s new campus in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, on the edge of Amazon’s global headquarters.

The project, which is being developed by Paul Allen’s Vulcan Real Estate, spans two full blocks. It will include about 600,000 square feet of office space, along with a residential tower on each block with a combined 149 units, said Lori Mason Curran, Vulcan Real Estate investment strategy director.

Work began earlier this month on the project, which was announced last year, and it will be complete in early 2019.

