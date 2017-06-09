Amazon's Bezos, Microsoft's Nadella to attend Kushner tech summit: report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at Code conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. (Photo: Custom)

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are expected as guests at the next White House tech summit on June 19, according to Bloomberg News.

Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins are confirmed as guests.

About a dozen tech leaders — including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt and others — are expected to attend, according to Bloomberg. Facebook was issued an invitation but has not responded, the news organization said.

The inaugural meeting of The American Technology Council, President Trump’s group formed to modernize government services, should make for awkward body language — as a previous tech summit did in December. The latest confab comes weeks after Cook, Nadella and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey raised objections to Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate deal.

The president formed the council to "transition and modernize" government information technology and digital services in a May 1 executive order. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, heads the group. In the December meeting, executives discussed jobs, trade, immigration and China.

An Oracle spokeswoman confirmed Catz will attend, as did a Cisco spokeswoman speaking on behalf of Robbins.

Microsoft declined comment.

Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

Noticeably absent will be Tesla CEO Elon Musk who, along with Disney CEO Robert Iger, quit the president's economic advisory council after the Paris decision.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, KING 5's Travis Pittman

