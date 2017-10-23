Amazon to hire 120,000 temporary workers to meet holiday demand

The Amazon Fulfilment Centre prepares for Black Friday on November 25, 2015. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Spicer, 2015 Getty Images)

How much do people buy on Amazon during the holidays? Enough for Amazon to warrant hiring 120,000 temporary employees.

Jobs will be for positions at Amazon’s fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites.

Holiday employees will be joining 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers in 33 states. Employees will help pick, pack, and ship customers’ holiday orders.

Amazon expects that many of the 120,000 temporary employees will transition to full-time positions as was the case the year before.

“We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays,” said Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment.

