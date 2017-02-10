Amazon letting Tap users summon Alexa hands-free

Tap Sling Case (Credit: Amazon)

Up to now, the portable Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled $129.99 Amazon Tap speaker has required you to press a microphone button to summon Amazon’s popular digital assistant Alexa. By contrast, with Amazon’s Echo and Dot speakers you merely had to bark out the wake word “Alexa” to ask her to play music, deliver the news, answer questions and more—those devices are always listening.

On Thursday, Amazon announced a free over-the-air software update that will let you similarly exploit all Alexa can do hands-free with the “Alexa” wake word, so long as Tap is connected to Wi-Fi. You’ll be able to enable this hands-free mode via a setting inside the Alexa app on your phone.

From there, you can ask away: “Alexa, what’s the weather in New York?” “Alexa, play Stevie Wonder,” “Alexa, tell me a joke” and so on.

The software update that brings the new hands-free option will be rolled out automatically in the coming weeks.

According to Amazon, Tap can provide up to 8 hours of continuous battery life when this hands-free feature is turned on; you can conserve the battery by pressing the microphone button to put Tap into sleep mode.

Amazon also says that Tap will support Echo Spatial Perception (ESP), which works in environments with multiple Alexa-enabled devices to ensure that the correct device responds, or does not respond, when the “Alexa” wake word is detected.

