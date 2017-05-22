Amazon hiring 1,000 for its Kent facility

Amazon says it's looking to hire more than 1,000 full-time and part-time workers for it's Kent fulfillment and sorting centers, along with the new AmazonFresh facility.
The openings include full-time fulfillment associates, part-time seasonal sortation associates, and part-time Fresh associates.
On-the-spot part-time job offers will be made Monday at WorkSource in Tacoma 1-4 p.m. They'll also be offered at Green River College's Kent Campus at Kent Station Monday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Wednesday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
You must bring photo ID.
More information can be found at this link.
