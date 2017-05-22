Amazon hiring 1,000 for its Kent facility

Parcels are processed and prepared for dispatch at an Amazon fulfillment center on November 15, 2016. I (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2016 Getty Images)

Amazon says it's looking to hire more than 1,000 full-time and part-time workers for it's Kent fulfillment and sorting centers, along with the new AmazonFresh facility.

The openings include full-time fulfillment associates, part-time seasonal sortation associates, and part-time Fresh associates.

On-the-spot part-time job offers will be made Monday at WorkSource in Tacoma 1-4 p.m. They'll also be offered at Green River College's Kent Campus at Kent Station Monday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Wednesday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

You must bring photo ID.

More information can be found at this link.



