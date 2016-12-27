Amazon Echo sales up 9X from last holiday season

Amazon reported its top holiday season this year with Echo Dot leading the way.

The company didn’t release how many Echo Dots it sold this season, but Amazon said sales within the device’s family were up nine times from last year. Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet, and Amazon Echo were also bestsellers, Amazon reported.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot uses Alexa, a voice service, to play music, provide news and information, and perform tasks on smart home devices.

The device was so popular that the company sold out, and stock wasn’t restored until after Christmas.

Seattle was one of the top cities to use Alexa to play holiday music, along with New York and Chicago. Jingle Bells by Frank Sinatra, All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey, and Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano were among the most popular holiday songs Alexa played.

Echo Dot aside, Amazon reported a record-breaking holiday shipping season. Amazon’s fulfillment centers, including one in Kent, shipped more than 1 million items in a single day.

Prime members received items down to the wire on Christmas Eve, although not all of them were Christmas gifts. An Irvine, Calif. customer got the last Prime Now order on Christmas Eve. The customer’s order, which included a heated mattress pad, NyQuil, and Afrin nasal spray, was delivered at 11:59 p.m.

The fastest Prime Now delivery on Dec. 24 took 13 minutes at 9:05 p.m. It was a Tile Slim item finder and a Tile Mate key finder delivered to a customer in Redondo Beach, Calif.

