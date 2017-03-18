GeekWire: A word of advice for tech newcomers

Seattle skyline file photo. Credit: Thinkstock

As the tech crowd continues to grow in Seattle, so does their impact on the culture of the city.

Zillow Vice President of Product Rebekah Bastian shared a welcome letter to Seattle tech newbies in a blog post published on Washington Technology Industry Association concerning ways that they can get involved in their new community.

Bastian noted the importance of getting involved in the local culture of Seattle. This can be done by buying products from local businesses, helping the environment through recycling, being a voice within the political atmosphere, volunteering their skills to local nonprofits, and recognizing their privilege. Bastian also reminded tech works that not all have the privilege to opportunities such as finding affordable housing, and that sensitivity to this matter is advised.

As to how newcomers heed this advice is an answer only time will tell. Check out GeekWire.com about what else Bastian had to say.

Geekwire