Virtual Reality: Another reason why traditional video became obsolete in 2016. Virtual Reality headsets became mainstream, you can even attach your phone to a headset to immerse yourself in your favorite superhero flick.

New gadgets, data breaches, even exploding phones: it was an exciting year in tech.

One of the biggest stories of the year was a nightmare for Samsung. The flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 7, was recalled after user phones caught fire. Photos emerged of exploding batteries and damage caused by the device.

After the company swapped users’ phones, the issue had supposedly been fixed. More problems resulted in a ban on inflight use and a software update to limit battery charge to a fraction of capacity. Samsung offered replacement phones and a credit for owners of the Galaxy Note 7.

Take a look at your (non-exploding) smartphone. Do you still have Pokemon Go? When the hit game launched in early-July, it was all the rage. Shares of Nintendo jumped and the augmented-reality game quickly became a chart-topper.

By summer's end, millions of players from dozens of countries had immersed themselves in a hunt for the game's loveable characters.

Early reports had users lurking around police stations, even playing Pokemon Go while driving. Players even managed to catch some "accidental exercise." The game uses GPS and augmented reality to merge the game with your surroundings.

Months later, it seems the craze has cooled. We've left the augmented world for more traditional games- and perhaps? Hopefully? The real world?

One all too real story: The many data breaches of 2016.

When news broke this year of a hack nearly two years ago involving 500 million Yahoo users accounts, it was the largest ever - until mere months later when the company confirmed over one billion users accounts were compromised in a prior data breach

Hackers stole personal information, email addresses, passwords and more from users, leaving many wondering how to protect ourselves from prying eyes.

Heading into the new year, there are renewed questions about how these high-profile breaches will impact Verizon's plans to acquire Yahoo.

Experts reminded us to change our passwords.

Microsoft added to their Surface family by adding the Surface Studio. The large-format desktop device transforms from an upright display to a drafting mode aimed at professional users.

The company also launched a slim version of their gaming console, called the Xbox One S.

As-expected, 2016 saw the launch of Apple’s latest iPhone.

Users complained when rumors predicted the headphone jack would disappear. Inside the box of all new iPhone 7 phones? A lightning to mini-jack adapter and a pair of wired earbuds for use in the one and only jack on the newest phone: the lightning port.

The new phone is waterproof and the larger 7s version has dual cameras.

Last year, we were talking about Amazon's first physical bookstore in Seattle. This year the company added two more, and a grocery store. This latest brick-and-mortar presence doesn't have check-out lanes or cash registers.

The store, open now to employees in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, knows when you remove items from the shelves and charges you automatically. The public will be able to check out the store early next year.

Experiments with retail grabbed headlines along with the company's delivery plans.

In addition to their first package delivery by drone, Amazon also launched a fleet of planes they call Prime Air.

Sales of Amazon's Echo gadget were popular is past holiday season-- giving a boost to voice-assistance technology. And yes, you can even order using Echo.

Attempts by the retail giant to get us new gadgets launched this year faster.

What’s ahead for 2017?

Watch for advances in driverless cars, augmented and virtual reality as well as smart home technology. There’ll be advances in gaming and mobile devices. We’ll be even more concerned (if possible) about our cybersecurity and online privacy.

And hopefully, those exploding phones will become a thing of the past.



