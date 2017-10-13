Jonathan Sposato talks about his new book "Better Together"
King 5's Mimi Jung interviews Jonathan Sposato, Chairman of PicMonkey and GeekWire, about his new book "Better Together" in which he encourages men to foster gender equality in the male-dominated tech industry.
KING 3:21 PM. PDT October 13, 2017
