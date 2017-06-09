YouTube's Making a Major Change to Weed Out The Worst Content Creators
YouTube is cleaning house and making sure the people who are making money from ads, truly deserve the paycheck, it's gonna take over 10,000 views at least. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KING 8:29 AM. PDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ivar's fights unplanned airport departure
-
Boeing geared up to build first 777X
-
Kenton Women's Village prepares to open
-
Distracted driver with toddler
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
Local reaction to Comey's testimony
-
Chris Hansen, Russell Wilson respond to KeyArena plans
-
FAA reverses on plane noise complaints
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Skagit County Wolves
More Stories
-
Unplanned departure: Ivar's loses longtime home at…Jun. 8, 2017, 11:32 p.m.
-
Rolled over box truck blocks lanes of I-5 in TacomaJun. 9, 2017, 7:05 a.m.
-
Reports: Trump's lawyer to file complaint against…Jun. 9, 2017, 6:51 a.m.