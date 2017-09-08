Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KING 5:31 AM. PDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Paul Silvi's take on the Michael Bennett situation in Las Vegas
-
First Alert Weather
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Norse Peak Fire now more than 44,000 acres
-
Seattle leaders react to Amazon news
-
Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon
-
Verify: Can you use Zello, the walkie-talkie app, without cell service?
-
Lawsuit filed after police-involved shooting
-
Health benefits of vinegar in your diet
-
Divers track changes after Elwha Dam removal
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma: South Florida under hurricane…Sep. 4, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
At least 15 dead in Mexico earthquake; tsunami waves…Sep. 8, 2017, 1:08 a.m.
-
Air quality gradually improving, strong winds to…Sep. 6, 2017, 11:58 a.m.