Trump Says NFL Players Should Be Fired For Protesting, Players Respond
The executive director of the NFL players union has a message for President Trump, 'We will never back down.' This statement comes after the President suggested owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.
KING 8:17 AM. PDT September 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
U.S. Airlines to end 747 passengar flights
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Flyer raises concerns in Kent School District
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Fans rally for Colin Kaepernick
-
Homeowners claim new road hurts neighborhood
-
Police union gives response on FBI investigation
-
Earthquake science: Mexico vs. Puget Sound
-
Stolen cat found beaten to death in dumpster
More Stories
-
Kent schools supply drive raises questionsSep 23, 2017, 12:04 a.m.
-
Trump blasts NFL players who kneel during national anthemSep 22, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Police search for stolen RV with at least 10 dogs insideSep 22, 2017, 11:35 p.m.