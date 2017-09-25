Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KING 9:51 AM. PDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seahawks protest gets mixed reviews from fans
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
Warren Moon discusses NFL player protests
-
Video shows fire damage around Columbia Gorge
-
Local LuLaRoe sellers react to company promise
-
Seahawks declare they are 'not watching' during Facebook Live
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
U.S. Airlines to end 747 passengar flights
-
Flyer raises concerns in Kent School District
-
Seattle bus stop up for worst in America
More Stories
-
'Not watching!' Seahawks fans en masse boycott team…Sep 24, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
VERIFY: Are NFL players required to stand for…Sep 24, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Amid ‘F' rating and frustrated sellers demanding…Sep 22, 2017, 1:59 p.m.