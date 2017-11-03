Trump 'Disappointed' in the Justice Department For Not Investigating Democrats And Hillary Clinton
President Trump is again calling on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KING 8:46 AM. PDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Puget Sound sees its first snowfallNov. 1, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
-
Snow in parts of Western Washington: Check out futurecastMay 30, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Lost wedding photos found on SD card in BellinghamNov. 2, 2017, 9:23 p.m.