Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
KING 11:45 AM. PDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deal for renovated arena at Seattle Center
-
Warren Moon's first take on Seahawks-Packers
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
Bikini baristas sue Everett over dress code
-
Students: Kitsap County HS overcrowded
-
Spokane Street homeless camp to close Tuesday
-
NW preps for big quake
-
Mom ID's woman killed in Plano mass shooting
-
Thieves steal new bikes for high school club
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
More Stories
-
Seattle mayor's cousin joins accusers in sex abuse caseSep 12, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
$660M KeyArena deal submitted to Seattle City CouncilSep 12, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
-
Equifax hit with class action lawsuit in Seattle…Sep 12, 2017, 11:49 a.m.