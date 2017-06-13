Trump Administration Calls For 'Lasting Peach' In The Middle East
For decades, world leaders have called for lasting peace in the Middle East, but apparently, the Trump White House wants to take a different approach. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KING 12:43 AM. PDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
Space Needle to be renovated
-
Overturned semi causing traffic backups
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Ivar's supporters hope to save airport restaurant
-
Parents fight to mainstream their daughter
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Chelan County brush fire
More Stories
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new nameJun 13, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
London fire: 'A number of fatalities' as blaze…Jun 13, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
Everett upzoning could allow 15-plus story buildings…Jun 13, 2017, 9:53 p.m.