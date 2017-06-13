Train Stabbing Suspect Reportedly Shared White Supremacist Posts on Facebook
Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of stabbing three men, killing two of them. In the past, the suspect had reportedly expressed white supremacist views on Facebook. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KING 9:26 PM. PDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
Space Needle to be renovated
-
Overturned semi causing traffic backups
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Ivar's supporters hope to save airport restaurant
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Parents fight to mainstream their daughter
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Chelan County brush fire
More Stories
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new nameJun 13, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-riseJun 13, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
Everett upzoning could allow 15-plus story buildings…Jun 13, 2017, 9:53 p.m.