Texas Junior High Student Gets 'Most Likely To Become A Terrorist' Award
We all know the usual superlatives... 'Most likely to become president' or 'Most likely to win the nobel prize' but one junior high school student in Texas, may have gotten the most offensive superlative ever. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KING 10:21 PM. PDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
Space Needle to be renovated
-
Overturned semi causing traffic backups
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Ivar's supporters hope to save airport restaurant
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Parents fight to mainstream their daughter
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Chelan County brush fire
More Stories
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new nameJun 13, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-riseJun 13, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
Everett upzoning could allow 15-plus story buildings…Jun 13, 2017, 9:53 p.m.