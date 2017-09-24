Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
KING 2:32 PM. PDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trump weighs in on NFL protests
-
Flyer raises concerns in Kent School District
-
U.S. Airlines to end 747 passengar flights
-
Local LuLaRoe sellers react to company promise
-
Seattle bus stop up for worst in America
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
More Stories
-
'Out of love for our country,' Seahawks stay in…Sep 24, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Seahawks vs. Titans game updatesSep 24, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
LuLaRoe sellers say company reneged on promised refundsSep 24, 2017, 9:51 a.m.