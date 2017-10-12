Rand Paul's Reaction to POTUS's Entrance Goes Viral
The Internet lit up over Senator Rand Paul's reaction to President Donald Trump entering a room. Both attended a signing ceremony for Trump's executive order walking back parts of Obamacare. Veuer's Nick Cardona has more.
KING 2:14 PM. PDT October 12, 2017
