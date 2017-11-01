Paul Manafort Has 3 Passports and Traveled with Phone Registered Under Fake Name
Former Trump Campaign Chairman, Paul Manafort, who surrendered to the FBI on Monday, reportedly traveled to several counties using a phone and email account registered under a fake name.
KING 7:31 AM. PDT November 01, 2017
