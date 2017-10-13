Mysterious Absence of North Korea's 'Rocket Men' Raises New Nuke Fears
Speculation over another North Korea missile launch or nuclear test escalated this week after two officials were missing during major public events. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KING 6:05 AM. PDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
UW study: Seattle cost of living over $75,000Oct 12, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
Volcanoes can go from slumber to eruption faster…Oct 12, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in South Lake UnionOct 13, 2017, 6:10 a.m.