MIT Professor Predicts Earth's Next Mass Extinction

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Earthquake science: Mexico vs. Puget Sound
-
Stolen cat found beaten to death in dumpster
-
FBI investigation into Seattle Police
-
UW explains how a smart water bottle can track how much you drink
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Earthquake early warning system moves forward
-
Purdue asks judge to dismiss Everett oxy case
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
College and distillery could revive brewery
-
Richard Sherman on the role of injury reports for gamblers and the NFL
More Stories
-
Mexico's earthquake early warning system coming to…Sep 21, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
Shelter cat beaten to death in ShorelineSep 20, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
Tacoma's Weyerhaeuser mansion sells for almost $6 millionSep 21, 2017, 12:14 p.m.