Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KING 4:04 PM. PDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Paul Silvi's take on the Michael Bennett situation in Las Vegas
-
Norse Peak Fire now more than 44,000 acres
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time
-
First Alert Weather
-
Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Michael Bennett speaks about the incident in Las Vegas
-
Air quality outlook for Washington
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
SkyKING over smoky Puget Sound
More Stories
-
Smoke will dissipate with chance of sprinkles ThursdaySep. 6, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
SODO arena group offers to privately finance…Sep. 7, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
'They leave their family to protect ours' - Roslyn…Sep. 7, 2017, 4:30 p.m.