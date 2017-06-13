ISIS Militants Plotted to Burn City To the Ground to Show Power in the Philippines
According to NBC and the AP, ISIS militants planned to burn the city of Marawi in the Philippines to the ground in order to show the power of the terrorist organization. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KING 8:24 PM. PDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
Space Needle to be renovated
-
Overturned semi causing traffic backups
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Ivar's supporters hope to save airport restaurant
-
Parents fight to mainstream their daughter
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Chelan County brush fire
More Stories
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new nameJun 13, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Tacoma to open temporary emergency homeless shelterJun 13, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Wolf researcher plans to sue WSU over free speechJun 13, 2017, 7:27 p.m.