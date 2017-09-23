Hillary Clinton Says Some Women Trump Supporters 'Open The Door to Sexism'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
Flyer raises concerns in Kent School District
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
U.S. Airlines to end 747 passengar flights
-
Fans rally for Colin Kaepernick
-
9/22 High School Sports Blitz
-
Homeowners claim new road hurts neighborhood
-
Police union gives response on FBI investigation
-
Earthquake science: Mexico vs. Puget Sound
More Stories
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman, other players respond to…Sep 23, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Dogs found safe after stolen RV recovered in LaceySep 22, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
-
Kent schools supply drive raises questionsSep 23, 2017, 12:04 a.m.