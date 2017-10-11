Former First Daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed 'Comfort' Following the 2016 Election
Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush will share intimate stories from their childhood in their upcoming book, 'Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life'. Aidan Kelly has the story.
KING 4:27 PM. PDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
SPD officers involved in Eastlake shooting under…Oct 10, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
-
In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programsOct 11, 2017, 10:17 a.m.
-
Protests planned ahead of Sec. Devos visit to WashingtonOct 11, 2017, 5:39 p.m.