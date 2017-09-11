Florida Sheriff Warns People Not To Shoot Guns At Hurricane Irma
A Florida Sheriff in Pasco County, where Hurricane Irma is expected to hit directly as it moves up through the state, tweeted, warning residents not to shoot firearms at Hurricane Irma. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KING 12:06 PM. PDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Warren Moon's first take on Seahawks-Packers
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
11PM IRMA UPDATE
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Man killed, officers uninjured after shooting
-
Norse Peak Fire now more than 44,000 acres
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
WTLV Live Video
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Mom ID's woman killed in Plano mass shooting
More Stories
-
IRMA LIVE: Continuous coverage of the life-threatening stormSep. 9, 2017, 2:13 a.m.
-
What the media - and Earl Thomas - are saying about…Sep 11, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
-
Bikini baristas sue city over new dress code ordinanceSep 11, 2017, 11:54 a.m.