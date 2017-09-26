Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KING 6:25 AM. PDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Everett fire rips through structure
-
Veterans voice their opinions about NFL protests
-
Seahawks protest gets mixed reviews from fans
-
Rising tensions over US-North Korea threats
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Boeing 747 gets a boost
-
Free speech guaranteed in America, but not in workplace
-
New Seattle mayor outlines his plans for the city
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
Warren Moon discusses NFL player protests
More Stories
-
Eastside communities consider bike share expansionSep 25, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Pat Tillman's widow to Trump: Don't politicize my husbandSep 26, 2017, 7:03 a.m.
-
Tacoma murder suspect added to FBI's most wanted listSep 25, 2017, 10:11 p.m.