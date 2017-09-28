Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KING 4:13 PM. PDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks
-
Michael Bennett and vets have roadside chat
-
Another dead orca calf prompts protest
-
Seattle's space business growing
-
New study shows traffic trouble spots
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
State not prepared for earthquakes
-
Oversight for Seattle Police off-duty jobs
-
Investigatory hearing on Sound Transit
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun
More Stories
-
Veterans talk about emotional roadside chat with…Sep 28, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
WSP: Racing leads to serious crash on I-5Sep 28, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
-
Anti-abortion campaign appears to be behind ominous…Sep 26, 2017, 4:33 p.m.