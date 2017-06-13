Apple's Worth More Than Chicago
Chicago's a major American city, the 3rd largest when it comes to population and real economic value. But the windy city actually falls short compared to one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KING 12:40 AM. PDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new name
-
Space Needle to be renovated
-
Overturned semi causing traffic backups
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Ivar's supporters hope to save airport restaurant
-
Parents fight to mainstream their daughter
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Chelan County brush fire
More Stories
-
Safeco Field no more: Mariners stadium to get new nameJun 13, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
London fire: 'A number of fatalities' as blaze…Jun 13, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
Everett upzoning could allow 15-plus story buildings…Jun 13, 2017, 9:53 p.m.