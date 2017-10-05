Anti-Abortion Congressman Who Allegedly Encouraged His Mistress to Have An Abortion, Resigns
Congressman Tim Murphy, the anti-abortion Republican who allegedly encouraged a woman he had an affair with to get an abortion has resigned. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KING 2:11 PM. PDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Western WA leaders bid for second Amazon headquartersOct. 5, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Boy, 13, borrowed gun from 12-year-old in deadly…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
Vegas shooter booked rooms facing Lollapalooza in ChicagoOct. 5, 2017, 7:22 a.m.