KING
Close

The Sound: Episode 15, Charleena Lyles and Seattle PD reform

Ryan Takeo, KING 5:45 PM. PDT July 12, 2017

One step forward. Two steps back.

That's how veteran reporter Elisa Hahn describes Seattle police reform. She breaks down what stood out to her about the Charleena Lyles case and tells us what the police use of force training is like.

Lyles was shot and killed by two Seattle Police officers while they were responding to a burglary call at her apartment on June 18.

Related: Family, friends hold funeral for Charleena Lyles

She also reacts to reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing consent decrees nationally.

Subscribe to KING 5's "The Sound" on iTunes, hosted by Ryan Takeo.

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

Family, friends hold funeral for Charleena Lyles

KING

Seattle Council hears community concerns about Charleena Lyles shooting

KING

Seattle police release officer interviews, photo of Lyles' knife

KING

SPD ends video game channel after Lyles shooting conversation criticism

KING

Family of Charleena Lyles grieves at vigil: ‘She was a powerful lady'

KING

Students, teachers demand justice for Charleena Lyles

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories