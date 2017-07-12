The Sound: Episode 15, Charleena Lyles and Seattle PD reform

One step forward. Two steps back.

That's how veteran reporter Elisa Hahn describes Seattle police reform. She breaks down what stood out to her about the Charleena Lyles case and tells us what the police use of force training is like.

Lyles was shot and killed by two Seattle Police officers while they were responding to a burglary call at her apartment on June 18.

Related: Family, friends hold funeral for Charleena Lyles

She also reacts to reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing consent decrees nationally.

