The Sound: Episode 12, Who's homeless in King County?

Part one of a two-part interview with Mark Putnam, director of All Home. He breaks down the recent findings of the Count Us In report.

It surveyed who’s homeless, how they became homeless, and what it would take to get them shelter.

Putnam says a vast majority – 91 percent – of the area’s homeless are from King County or neighboring counties, which is contrary to what Putnam says is a stigma that those experiencing homelessness are from out-of-state.

