The Sound: Episode 6, Trump Tower B.C.

(Photo: Sundell, Allison)

Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver is now officially open in Canada. It’s something Seattle could see sometime soon. Bloomberg reports the Trump Organization is planning to expand in the U.S. and is considering opening a building in Seattle. If that were to happen, we probably got a preview of what’s to come. The grand opening in the progressive city included protesters outside while the Trump family held a press conference inside. KING 5's Ryan Takeo takes you behind the scenes and tells you what it was like in the room, on the streets, and on the contentious media tour.

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

