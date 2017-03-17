KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

The Sound: Episode 3, Safe Injection Sites

KING 5:08 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

Ryan Takeo visited such sites in Vancouver, B.C. where drug addicts can shoot up legally. The city of Seattle is considering two such safe injection sites locally.

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories