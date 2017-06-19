The Sound: Episode 14, The Amazon/Whole Foods deal

University of Washington professor Suresh Kotha details how the Amazon/Whole Foods deal will change both industries and we hear from Whole Foods’ hometown of Austin, Texas.

Amazon announced Friday it was buying the grocery store for $13.7 billion.

