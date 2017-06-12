The Sound: Episode 13, Homeless solutions

Part two of Ryan Takeo's chat with All Home King County Director Mark Putnam. Last episode, we talked about who’s homeless in King County. This time we’re talking about solutions for different segments of the homeless population.

Putnam also details how he tries to approach neighbors and neighborhoods who are against having camps and tiny villages next door.

Subscribe to KING 5's "The Sound" on iTunes, hosted by Ryan Takeo.

© 2017 KING-TV