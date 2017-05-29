The Sound: Episode 11, The mayor's race and Murray allegation coverage

Political reporter Natalie Brand breaks down the Seattle mayor’s race field now that Mayor Ed Murray announced he’s not running for re-election.
Memorial Day marked the beginning of the run-up to the August primary.
Also, veteran reporter Elisa Hahn assesses KING 5's coverage of the scandal. Some critics have compared local TV coverage to tabloids.
Listen: The mayor's race and coverage of Murray abuse allegations
Subscribe to KING 5's "The Sound" on iTunes, hosted by Ryan Takeo.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs