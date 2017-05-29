KING
Close

The Sound: Episode 11, The mayor's race and Murray allegation coverage

KING 4:13 PM. PDT May 29, 2017

Political reporter Natalie Brand breaks down the Seattle mayor’s race field now that Mayor Ed Murray announced he’s not running for re-election.

Memorial Day marked the beginning of the run-up to the August primary.

Also, veteran reporter Elisa Hahn assesses KING 5's coverage of the scandal. Some critics have compared local TV coverage to tabloids.

Listen: The mayor's race and coverage of Murray abuse allegations

Subscribe to KING 5's "The Sound" on iTunes, hosted by Ryan Takeo.

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

Complete Coverage: Election 2017

KING

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will not seek re-election

KING

Accusers react to news that Seattle mayor won't seek re-election

KING

Voters react to Seattle mayor not seeking re-election

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories