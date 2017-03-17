The Sound: Episode 5, Hanford's Sick and Forgotten

The Sound Podcast

SEATTLE – Hanford is the most dangerous job site in the state. It’s the most contaminated work site in America, but some workers are still getting their workers’ compensation claims denied.

KING 5 chief investigative reporter Susannah Frame found in her series, “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford,” the system is full of injustices, including inaccurate science, aggressive legal battles, and denying the workers got sick at Hanford.

Host Ryan Takeo asks Susannah about the unique way she first stumbled upon the story, what her writing process is, and when she’ll feel her reporting is complete.

