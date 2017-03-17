The Next Best Podcast: Episode 4, Presidential Bing Bong & a Geeky roundup of romantic foods!

The latest Presidential clash with the media made for some compelling sound and a potential endorsement deal. Chris Hansen was in Seattle and talks one on one with Daniels about the SODO Arena effort. Baseball season approaches and Daniels talks about his unique experience visiting the Mariners Academy in the Dominican Republic. Food lovers are out of control with the latest romantic offerings and the judges finally weigh in on the podcast.

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

